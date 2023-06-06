Article Summary

Key Market Indices closed positively as NGX experiences marginal gain.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.41% higher to close at 56,038.85 points as market capitalization gained N126 billion to close at N30.513 trillion.

ETRANZACT (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.41% higher to close at 56,038.85 index points as against 55,806.71 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N126 billion to close at N30.513 trillion, a 0.41% gain compared to the N30.387 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as ETRANZACT (10.00%) led the gainers, JOHNHOLT (-9.88%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 56,038.85 points

Previous ASI: 55,806.71 points

% Day Change: +0.41%

% YTD: +9.34%

Market Cap: N30.513 trillion

Volume Traded: 322.49 million

Value: N5.82

Deals: 6,165

NGX TOP GAINERS

ETRANZACT gained 10.00% to close at N4.40 per share

ETERNA gained 9.85% to close at N11.15 per share

CORNERST gained 9.52% to close at N0.92 per share

PHARMDEKO gained 9.52% to close at N2.07 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.23% to close at N0.71 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

JOHNHOLT was down by -9.88% to close at N1.55 per share

MULTIVERSE was down by -9.54% to close at N3.70 per share

CHELLARAM was down by -9.52% to close at N1.33 per share

OMATEK was down by -9.09% to close at N0.20 per share

SUNUASSUR was down by -8.33% to close at N0.44 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 47,126,494

ACCESSCORP 39,910,905

GTCO 30,224,742

TOP 3 BY VALUE