Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed positively as NGX experiences marginal gain.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.41% higher to close at 56,038.85 points as market capitalization gained N126 billion to close at N30.513 trillion.
- ETRANZACT (10.00%) led the gainers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.41% higher to close at 56,038.85 index points as against 55,806.71 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N126 billion to close at N30.513 trillion, a 0.41% gain compared to the N30.387 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as ETRANZACT (10.00%) led the gainers, JOHNHOLT (-9.88%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 56,038.85 points
- Previous ASI: 55,806.71 points
- % Day Change: +0.41%
- % YTD: +9.34%
- Market Cap: N30.513 trillion
- Volume Traded: 322.49 million
- Value: N5.82
- Deals: 6,165
NGX TOP GAINERS
- ETRANZACT gained 10.00% to close at N4.40 per share
- ETERNA gained 9.85% to close at N11.15 per share
- CORNERST gained 9.52% to close at N0.92 per share
- PHARMDEKO gained 9.52% to close at N2.07 per share
- FTNCOCOA gained 9.23% to close at N0.71 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- JOHNHOLT was down by -9.88% to close at N1.55 per share
- MULTIVERSE was down by -9.54% to close at N3.70 per share
- CHELLARAM was down by -9.52% to close at N1.33 per share
- OMATEK was down by -9.09% to close at N0.20 per share
- SUNUASSUR was down by -8.33% to close at N0.44 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 47,126,494
- ACCESSCORP 39,910,905
- GTCO 30,224,742
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- GTCO N846,874,607
- ACCESSCORP N501,775,454
- UBA N442,314,175
