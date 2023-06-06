Article Summary

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has said that the State Department’s top priorities include streamlining and giving priority to study visas for international students, as well as creating inclusive and accessible study abroad opportunities.

Blinken delivered this speech at the NAFSA conference in Washington DC, where he emphasized the importance of international education in US diplomacy and national security strategy. He stated that the Biden administration is committed to supporting study-abroad programs.

What he said

“At the State Department, we are working to expand international education. After the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic ended, more and more international students began applying to study in the US again,” he said.

“We took steps to streamline our visa process and make it easier for students to apply.”

Expanding international education

Blinken mentioned that the State Department is actively working to expand international education. As the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, a growing number of international students started applying to study in the US again.

To facilitate this process, the department took steps to streamline the visa application process and make it more accessible for students.

Consular teams were instructed to prioritize student visas, and certain students were allowed to apply for visas without interviews.

Additionally, the department recently announced that visa applications can now be filed one year in advance, rather than the previous 120-day limit. Blinken highlighted that last year, the US issued over 580,000 student visas, the highest number in five years.

Furthermore, the State Department is collaborating with other governments to create research and study abroad opportunities.

It is also working alongside higher education institutions and NAFSA to provide students with information about international opportunities and to host exchanges like the Fulbright program.

The department is also striving to make international education inclusive and accessible.

For instance, it is partnering with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities to recruit more students and faculty from Hispanic-serving institutions.

Additionally, the minimum length requirement for the Gilman scholarship program has been eliminated, allowing more students, including those with family or work obligations, to participate in shorter but impactful study abroad experiences.

This move is also expected to benefit students from regions in Africa.

Blinken acknowledged that while some experts have called for the reduction or replacement of short-term study abroad programs, research has indicated that such programs can help break down participation barriers and encourage further international engagement.

He expressed the department’s commitment to exploring more opportunities to expand and improve international education initiatives.