Article Summary

A United Nigeria Airlines aircraft Embraer 45 with the registration number: 5N-BWW skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The aircraft, which flew in from Abakaliki Airport in Ebonyi, skidded off the 18L runway of the airport on landing.

A source close to the scene of the incident confided in our correspondent that the incident made the aircraft to be stuck on the ground.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained but Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, Head, of Corporate Communications, United Nigeria Airlines said that the regulatory and investigative agencies have been informed of the incident.

Uchegbu stated that the aircraft landed safely, but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway.

He added that all passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the arrival hall alongside their luggage.

He explained that officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were at the scene of the incident and alongside the airline’s engineers who were working to move the aircraft to the hangar for inspection.

He added that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had also been duly notified and were on the scene of the incident.

He explained that the airline was already collaborating fully with the authorities.

He said:

“United Nigeria wants to reassure the public that it maintains the strictest safety standards in its operations and shall continue to prioritize passenger safety at all times”.