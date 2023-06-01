Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed positive to begin the new month.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.07% higher to close at 55,808.25 points as market capitalization gained N21 billion to close at N30.388 trillion.
- CONOIL Plc (9.92%) led the gainers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.07% higher to close at 55,808.25 index points as against 55,769.28 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities gained N21 billion to close at N30.388 trillion, a 0.07% gain compared to the N30.367 trillion recorded in previous trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as CONOIL Plc (9.92%) led the gainers, FTNCOCOA (-9.88%) led the losers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 55,808.25 points
- Previous ASI: 55,769.28 points
- % Day Change: +0.07%
- % YTD: +8.89%
- Market Cap: N30.388 trillion
- Volume Traded: 390.22 million
- Value: N5.73 billion
- Deals: 7,725
NGX TOP GAINERS
- CONOIL gained 9.92% to close at N63.70 per share
- STERLINGNG gained 9.76% to close at N2.25 per share
- ETERNA gained 9.74% to close at N8.45 per share
- CORNERST gained 8.97% to close at N0.85 per share
- MBENEFIT gained 8.33% to close at N0.39 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- FTNCOCOA was down by -9.88% to close at N0.73 per share
- CHAMPION was down by -9.62% to close at N3.76 per share
- MCNICHOLS was down by -9.21% to close at N0.69 per share
- CHAMS was down by -8.16% to close at N0.45 per share
- FIDSON was down by -6.93% to close at N9.80 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- ACCESSCORP 51,310,650
- UBA 46,098,238
- FTNCOCOA 37,317,266
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ZENITHBANK N1,090,568,135
- GTCO N993,221,009
- ACCESSCORP N623,817,790
