Article Summary

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.07% higher to close at 55,808.25 index points as against 55,769.28 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities gained N21 billion to close at N30.388 trillion, a 0.07% gain compared to the N30.367 trillion recorded in previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as CONOIL Plc (9.92%) led the gainers, FTNCOCOA (-9.88%) led the losers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 55,808.25 points

Previous ASI: 55,769.28 points

% Day Change: +0.07%

% YTD: +8.89%

Market Cap: N30.388 trillion

Volume Traded: 390.22 million

Value: N5.73 billion

Deals: 7,725

NGX TOP GAINERS

CONOIL gained 9.92% to close at N63.70 per share

STERLINGNG gained 9.76% to close at N2.25 per share

ETERNA gained 9.74% to close at N8.45 per share

CORNERST gained 8.97% to close at N0.85 per share

MBENEFIT gained 8.33% to close at N0.39 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

FTNCOCOA was down by -9.88% to close at N0.73 per share

CHAMPION was down by -9.62% to close at N3.76 per share

MCNICHOLS was down by -9.21% to close at N0.69 per share

CHAMS was down by -8.16% to close at N0.45 per share

FIDSON was down by -6.93% to close at N9.80 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 51,310,650

UBA 46,098,238

FTNCOCOA 37,317,266

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ZENITHBANK N1,090,568,135

GTCO N993,221,009

ACCESSCORP N623,817,790