Unilever Nigeria has announced the resignation of Mrs Bidemi Ademola from her role of Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc and General Counsel at Unilever Nigeria, with effect from 31st May 2023.

According to the statement, the Board of Directors and management of Unilever Nigeria wished Mrs Ademola all the very best in her future career and expressed their sincere gratitude to her for the many valuable contributions and legal expertise she has brought to the company over her 27-year career at Unilever.

Commenting on Bidemi’s resignation, Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne said:

“I would like to thank Bidemi personally for her dedication and commitment through her years in Unilever as well as her important professional contribution to the business.”

Profile of Abidemi Ademola

According to the statement, Mrs Abidemi Ademola is a skilled and experienced Corporate Counsel, Governance Professional, and Executive Business Leader with over 27 years of Commercial Law and Corporate Governance practice in Nigeria and West Africa.

Driven by a personal purpose to build a legacy by shaping capability in Governance, Risk, and Compliance, her forte is to proactively identify legal, regulatory, compliance, and corporate governance risks to business and develop innovative mitigation to enable seamless business operations and sustainability.

Abidemi has built strong legal teams and delivered several epic legal transactions and projects across West Africa. She has supported the Unilever Nigeria Board for over 10 years to implement world-class Corporate Governance practices and processes positively impacting Board effectiveness.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife., a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos, Akoka, and an MBA in Leadership from Walden University, United States. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and a Governing Council member of the Institute. She is also a Fellow of the WIMBOARD Institute, a WIMBIZ/IE University, Madrid Executive Education Programme for Women on Boards.

Bidemi is an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Society for Corporate Governance, and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria. Abidemi was the pioneer chairperson of the Corporate Counsel Committee of the NBA Section on Business Law and is currently an Officer of the Corporate Counsel Committee of the NBA Women Forum.

