Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that his administration will focus on an economic development model that prioritises job creation, food, security, and an end to extreme poverty.

Tinubu stated this on Monday at Eagles Square in Nigeria after he was sworn in following the end of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

He also urged that Nigeria will be impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law in his administration.

Economic model

Tinubu noted that In the coming days and weeks, his team will publicly detail key aspects of its programme citing the principles that will guide his administration, focuses on job creation which will be a major factor, and also feature women and youth in prominent places.

“We shall remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security, and an end to extreme poverty.

“In our administration, Women and youth will feature prominently.

“Our government will continue to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the various anti-corruption agencies.

On style of Governance, he noted that Nigeria will be impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law, adding:

“We shall defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country and our subregion.

Mission and rule of law

The President who is also a founding member of the APC added that the Nigerian ideal he desires is more than just an improvement in economic and other statistics, adding:

“These things are important, but they can never convey the fullness of our story”

“Our mission is to improve our way of life in a manner that nurtures our humanity, encourages compassion toward one another, and duly rewards our collective effort to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“Our constitution and laws give us a nation on paper. We must work harder at bringing these noble documents to life by strengthening the bonds of economic collaboration, social cohesion, and cultural understanding. Let us develop a shared sense of fairness and equity.

He urged that the South must not only seek good for itself but must understand that its interests are served when good comes to the North, which he says the North must see the South likewise.

“Whether from the winding creeks of the Niger Delta, the vastness of the northern savannah, the boardrooms of Lagos, the bustling capital of Abuja, or the busy markets of Onitsha, you are all my people. As your president, I shall serve with prejudice toward none but compassion and amity towards all.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government’s decision to unify the exchange rate, replacing the previous multiple exchange rate regime implemented during the administration of former President Buhari by the central bank.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of a unified exchange rate and emphasized the need to redirect funds from arbitrage toward meaningful investments.

Additionally, he called for a reduction in interest rates, describing the current rates as detrimental to both the people and businesses in Nigeria.