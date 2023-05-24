Article summary

The Presidency says the request for a resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of promissory notes to the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly.

Approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno Government was based on an appeal by the state and my directive to the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that sufficient funds are provided for the completion of the Damboa/Chibok Road.

Buhari is seeking reimbursement of N16,772,486,002.19 through the issuance of promissory notes to the Borno Government in respect of the road projects.

President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the Senate’s approval for the issuance of a N16.7 billion promissory note to the Borno Government.

The president said the funds would be used as a refund payment to the state government for the reconstruction of federal roads in the state.

Buhari who is leaving office in a few days has spent the past months, seeking refunds for state governments owed by the FG for different services.

Refund request

In a letter to the National Assembly, read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary, Buhari said:

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of May 3, approved the reimbursement of N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno Government through the issuance of promissory notes in respect of federal road projects executed by the state.

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of N3,084,769,393.63 to Borno State at its meeting of Feb. 1, along with the approval of N6,601,769,470.99 for reimbursement to the Plateau Government.

“My request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of promissory notes to the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly.

“Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that this approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno Government was based on an appeal by the state and my directive to the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that sufficient funds are provided for the completion of the Damboa/Chibok Road based on the current cost of completion of the project.”

FEC Recommendation

The President added that the FEC’s approval was also subsequent to the recommendation of a cabinet committee that reviewed documents submitted by the state and carried out physical inspections and verifications of the projects executed by the state government.

“In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution, the reimbursement of N16,772,486,002.19 through the issuance of promissory notes to the Borno Government in respect of the road projects executed by the state on behalf of the federal government.

“The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing would provide any information that may be required by the National Assembly for the consideration of this request.”

In case you missed it

Last December, Buhari revealed that he approved a total payment of N1.7 trillion to 9 oil-producing states as 13% oil derivation subsidy and SURE-P refunds owed them by the federal government.

It also stated that these 9 states have been paid N625.43 billion as 13% derivation fund, subsidy, and SURE-P refunds from the federation account in the last 2 years.

This disclosure is contained in a statement on Friday, December 2, on President Muhammadu Buhari’s official Twitter account, where he listed the states to have received the refunds dating from 1999 to 2021, including Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

According to reports, Abia State received N1.1 billion, Akwa-Ibom – N15 billion, Bayelsa – N1.6 billion, Cross River – 432 million, Delta – N14.8 billion, Edo – N2.2 billion, Imo – N2.9 billion, Ondo – N3.7 billion, and Rivers – N12.8 billion.