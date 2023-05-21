Article Summary

Music has the power to move us in ways that nothing else can and it also has the ability to transport us to another place and time, evoke emotions we never knew we had, and connect us to something greater than ourselves.

In Nigeria and the world in general, music is a way of life, and it is no surprise that Nigeria as a country has produced some of the best music video directors in the world.

These creative geniuses have managed to capture the essence of the music and bring it to life on screen in ways that leave us awestruck.

For years, Nigerian music has been making waves around the world, with artists such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage leading the charge, and behind every great artist is a great music video director.

These directors do not only have the ability to take a song and turn it into a visual masterpiece, but also capture the emotion, energy, and essence of the music in a way that is both captivating and emotionally charged.

From the stunning cinematography to the creative direction, these directors have managed to create works of art that resonate with people across different generations.

Their videos have become a cultural phenomenon, and their impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top music video directors in Nigeria, their work, and the impact they have had on the industry.

Here are the top music video directors in Nigeria who have captured our hearts with their amazing works:

10. Patrick Elis

Patrick Eritobor also known as Patrick Elis is a Nigerian film and music video director. Having directed more than 100 music videos, he is widely known as a prolific director in the industry.

Patrick Elis has been directing music for about more than a decade, he rose to prominence after directing Wizkid’s debut video, “Holla at your Boy.” Winner of the AFRIMM A AWARD for Best Video Director in 2016.

He has established himself among the recognized film producers and directors and he is responsible for directing top-notch videos for stellar artiste such as Akon, Wale, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Flavor, Olamide, 2baba, Reekardo Banks, Phyno, Rema.

He is known for his cinematic and colorful videos that showcase the beauty of Nigeria. He charges at least N3 million per video.

9. MattMax

Mattmax is an award-winning and one of the most sought-after video directors in the industry. D-banj describes his creativity as “out of this world”. The computer science graduate from Yaba College of Technology journeyed into visual effects because of the passion he has for it.

He has shot several videos for artists such as Timaya, Terry-G, Olamide, Burna boy, Iyanya, J.martins, D-banj, to mention but a few.

Mattmax breakthrough video for the song “Don’t tell me nonsense” by D-banj brought him attention on an international level. He has shot several videos both at home and abroad also for the biggest artist in Africa.

MattMax is a versatile and innovative director who can handle any genre of music. He is famous for his use of drones, slow motion, and special effects to create captivating visuals. He charges around N4 million per video.

8. Director K

Among the ranks of directors curating the visual interpretation of African music; Director K, born Qudus Olaiwola, is an oft-tranquil figure that has charted a lane separate from his contemporaries.

When Wizkid’s team decided it was time to create visuals for Essence, his summer anthem with Tems, Director K was the man contacted.

A fast-rising name in the music video industry, Qudus Aremu or Director K, stamped his name on the corridors of the Nigeria music videos hall of Fame earlier this year when he won the award for Best Video for his work on Davido’s One Milli.

Director K happens to be one of the sought-after music video directors rocking the scene right now. He dropped out of school to chase his dreams as a video director. He started shooting videos with an iphone6 about 8 years ago.

He had no one that could put him through video production so he pushed himself and became good at what he does. Dir k’s big break came after he shot Case by Teni and a follow-up with Skibii’s. Sensima.

He charges around N5 million per video.

7. Unlimited LA

Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun, popularly known as Unlimited LA, is one of the biggest music video directors of repute in the music industry. Unlimited LA, who is responsible for Olamide’s “Motigbana”, 2face’s “Amaka”, and others, is also a renowned filmmaker and cinematographer.

Unlimited LA is one of the best music video directors in Nigeria who has been consistent in putting out creative and beautiful videos for the people without running out of content. He came into the spotlight through the help of his cousin, DJ Tee, who gave him the opportunity to learn from and work with him.

After his internship with DJ Tee, Unlimited LA began his career making videos for musical artists, with the industry accepting him with open arms. He shot his first official music video in 2009, directing the video for the song, Rainbow by alternative artist Black Magic, and broke into the industry after shooting Sean Tizzle‘s Sho Lee music video.

The talented video director has worked with several musical artists, especially Olamide, since 2011.

Unlimited LA won Best Director at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Best Music Video at The Headies 2015. He also earned a nomination at the All Africa Music Awards, also, in 2016, he bagged nominations for “Best Music Video” at The Headies 2016 and the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

He is also known for his classy and elegant videos that often feature luxury cars, mansions, and models. He charges around N6 million per video.

6. ‘Seyi Akinlade

Seyi Akinlade, also known as UAX, is a music video director based in Lagos, Nigeria. He is known for his creative and innovative visual style which has made him a sought-after director in the Nigerian music industry.

While not much is known about UAX himself, it is apparent that he is one director with a knack for telling stories from an otherworldly perspective.

This narrative carries onto visuals such as Prettyboy D-O’s Jerry Springer-inspired Police N Teef, Tems’ The Key, and Rema’s sultry Woman. He also directed Ruger’s video for his self-titled single, Ruger and Ice Prince’s romantic single with Oxlade, Kolo. He charges around N7 million per video.

5. Dammy Twitch

Dammy Twitch, whose real name is Apampa Owolabi Oluwadamilola, was born in Oyo State, Nigeria. He is a 28-year-old Nigerian music video director, documentary filmmaker, and record producer.

Although he started his photography career in 2013, his interest in video directing became apparent in 2017 when he interned for Director Q.

In addition to his work as a music video director, Dammy Twitch is also the founder and CEO of Polar Films Productions. This production company features a diverse group of directors from around the world, including Dammy himself.

He has directed and produced videos for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, cementing his reputation as one of the most recognized and respected music producers and directors in the country.

In less than 6 years in the industry, Dammy Twitch has directed videos for top artists like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Fireboy, Buju, Mayorkun, Falz, Omah Lay, Zlatan and so much more and has directed videos that have aired on international platforms such as Grammys & Jimmy Fallon.

He is known for his diverse and exciting videos that often feature exotic places, animals, and stunts. He charges around N8 million per video.

4. ‘Meji Alabi

Meji Alabi was born to Nigerian parents and has been shaped by a variety of cultures due to growing up in London, Texas, and Lagos.

He is a creative director who has produced stunning music videos for a range of talented artists including Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Asa, Mr. Eazi, Seyi Shay, and many others.

Meji Alabi is not only a creative director but also a skilled photographer. He is known for his ability to bridge the gap between African and Western markets through various visual mediums, including music videos, photography, advertising campaigns, magazine editorials, and artist branding.

He has had the opportunity to collaborate with notable figures such as Beyoncé on her 2020 ‘Black is King’ video project.

Some of his recent projects include the remote-directed music video for “Monsters You Made” by the award-winning Grammy artist Burna Boy, featuring Chris Martin. He has also directed music videos for “49-99” by Tiwa Savage and “Smile” by Wizkid featuring H.E.R, among others.

He is known for his stunning and sophisticated videos that often blend African culture with modern aesthetics. He charges around N10 million per video.

3. Daps

Oladapo Fagbenle, who goes by the nickname Daps, is an artist and video director from Nigeria who now resides in Britain.

He previously competed as an NCAA athlete and has gained recognition for directing music videos for a variety of musicians, including Migos, Stormzy, Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar, Willie xo, Wizkid, 2 Chainz, and Davido.

Daps’ career in media began in New York and London as a video producer before he transitioned into directing music videos.

Daps started working in video production in 2010 and moved into directing music videos in 2013.

In 2016, he directed the music video for Migos’ song “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, which reached number one on the US charts and generated hundreds of millions of views.

He also directed the critically acclaimed video for “T-Shirt”. Additionally, Daps is the mastermind behind the music video for Davido’s hit song “Fall”.

He has a large portfolio for working with A-list international artistes. Some of his projects include Come Closer by Wizkid featuring Drake, Close Friends by Lil Baby, and Double Tap by Jordin Sparks featuring 2 Chainz, but to mention a few.

He is known for his flashy and energetic videos that often feature celebrities, dancers, and pyrotechnics. He charges around N15 million per video.

2. TG Omori

Born ThankGod Omori Jesam, the music video director is also fondly called Boy Director. Although he is from Cross River State, Omori grew up in Agungi, Lagos State, from a middle-class background.

He started directing at the age of 15 while overseeing stage plays in his school and church. Omori started making videos at the age of 16, but took it up professionally at 18, after graduating from PEFTI Film Institute, making him one of the youngest professional filmmakers in Nigeria at the time.

In 2019, he shot into prominence as he was the brain behind most of the chart-topping music videos. Some of his popular works include Soapy and Am I A Yahoo Boy both by Naira Marley, Totori by Olamide featuring Wizkid, Billionaire by Teni, and Nobody by DJ Neptune featuring Mr Eazi and Joeboy, among several others.

He is known for his viral and controversial videos that often spark debates and memes online. He charges around N20 million per video.

1. Clarence Peters

When you talk about the best music video directors in Nigeria, Clarence Peters is a name that cannot be left out. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he has become a household name and a force to be reckoned with. Peters has worked with a wide range of artists, from Wizkid to Tiwa Savage and Davido, and his videos always manage to leave an emotional impact on viewers.

The famed music video director and filmmaker with more than 10,000 hours in his profession and even has five Headies to his name

Clarence Abiodun Peters, also known as CAPital, is a filmmaker, music video director, and cinematographer. He is the son of Sir Shina Peters, the popular Afro-Juju legend, and Clarion Chukwura, the renowned actress, and this accounts for his early exposure to the entertainment industry.

As expected of one conceived by two artistic people, as early as at the age of 9, Clarence already started working unofficially on set, and at 13, he started working officially and getting paid.

After finishing his secondary school education, he worked at Alpha Vision for three years, after which he proceeded to City Varsity, a film and creative arts school in Cape Town, South Africa.

He majored in Cinematography while at City Varsity and his prior hands-on experience in the field afforded him the opportunity to complete his studies in record time.

One of the things that set Peters apart from other music video directors in Nigeria is his attention to detail. From the lighting to the camera angles, every element of his videos is carefully crafted to create a seamless and cohesive visual experience.

He has a keen eye for beauty and knows how to capture it in a way that is both captivating and emotionally charged.

Peters has worked with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Davido, to name just a few.

His videos are known for their stunning cinematography, creative direction, and emotional impact. He has a way of telling a story through his videos that leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

He is known for his high-quality and professional videos that set the standard for others to follow. He charges around N25 million per video.

These are our top 10 music video directors in Nigeria. Do you agree with our list? Who are your favorite directors? Let us know in the comments section below.