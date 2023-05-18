Article Summary

The Nigerian Government has announced that it has closed the Ijora-Olopa Bridge, following the discovery that some miscreants have tampered with the major reinforcement elements of the deck from underneath.

This was disclosed in a statement by Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, in a Press Statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello.

FG revealed that Roads leading directly to the Bridge such as Costain inward Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge descent inward Ijora Oloye have, as a result of this, been closed to traffic since Wednesday.

Closure

The Federal Government said it has directed the IMMEDIATE CLOSURE of the Ijora-Olopa Bridge, adding:

“Following the discovery that some miscreants have tampered with the major reinforcement elements of the deck from underneath, which led to the failure of a section of the Bridge along Ijora Olopa Road, beside Water Corporation, Ijora.

“Roads leading directly to the Bridge such as Costain inward Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge descent inward Ijora Oloye have, as a result, been closed to traffic from last night.

Traffic Advisory

The Minister added that the FG and the Lagos State Government have and other traffic management authorities, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos has also issued the following Traffic Advisory to ensure that motorists and other members of the commuting public are able to use alternative routes, adding:

“From Eko Bridge motorists should take IGANMU/ SIFAX to Ijora-Oloye or Apapa —From Iddo to Ijora-Oloye/Apapa; traffic will be diverted at the intersection underpass at Ijora Olopa on contraflow, and reconnected at the U-Turn to Ijora-Oloye or Apapa.

“It would be recalled that the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing has on several occasions asked illegal squatters occupying Lagos under-bridges to quit as fire incidents and other illegal activities underneath such bridges often result in extensive damage of the vital infrastructure constructed with the nation’s scarce resources.

What this means

Illegal squatters and vandalism, would be the major cause for motorists diversions and longer traffic logs for Lagos drivers. Also the FG needs to sort out this issue, by dealing with Nigeria’s rising poverty rate, as vandalism of government infrastructure is also expected to rise.