In a bid to empower organisations to stay ahead of innovations and excel in today’s dynamic business environment, HumanManager Limited, Africa’s foremost provider of human resources and payroll software and a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, has introduced HumanManager 7.0, a more robust employee-focused solution with innovative features.

This announcement was made during the Breakfast with HumanManager” event held recently in Lagos. Panelists at the event include Prof Afọlábí Oladapo, Former Head of Service, Nigeria, Ali Baba, GCFR; Dipo Jolaosho, General Manager, Business Development, MTN; Indeco; Boluwaji Apanpa, Partner, People & Change, KPMG Nigeria, Femi Alabi, Partner Transaction Advisory Services EY and Mrs Jackie Okafor, MD Cybernet.

“HumanManager’s new features demonstrate our commitment to innovation by infusing lifestyle, data management solutions with HR and payroll services for organisations of any size, structure, and location,” said Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director, HumanManager Limited.

“Human Resource management is not just about the hiring process, but the entire lifecycle of the employee while they work with your organization. Post the impact of the pandemic, we have witnessed lifestyle changes which have impacted our employee work models inclusive of our work-life balance. To help our clients tackle these issues, we have added these new features to help organisations across Africa and beyond access the best suite of HR and related services in line with employees’ and employers’ needs. They include learning, remote work management, resume management, intuitive process and policy templates, and lots more,” she added.

With nearly 30 years of experience helping organisations across Africa simplify their payroll and human resource processes, HumanManager has cemented its position as Africa’s premier HR and payroll software.

The latest version of HumanManager offers organisations of any size the flexibility to select specific service segments that meet their needs and budget. These include the Basic, Premium, and Enterprise modules that provide tailor-made business solutions, making HumanManager an excellent value proposition. Other features include eLibrary, financial services, resume management, and senior citizen empowerment.

“We believe that this will lead to improved organisational performance tracking, making HumanManager the ideal solution for businesses looking to stay ahead in today’s dynamic business environment,” she stated.

Olakunle Yusuff, Head of Brands and Marketing HumanManager Limited, also expressed his excitement about the launch of HumanManager.

“This is a significant milestone for us at HumanManager Limited. With our new features and strategic partnerships, we are confident that HumanManager will continue to drive positive change and simplify HR processes for organisations across Africa,” he added.

HumanManager Limited is a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Group, Africa’s leading technology powerhouse interested in payments, e-commerce, HR & payroll, and other software technology solutions and services.

In 2022, HumanManager was recognised for its outstanding contributions to the industry and awarded the “Best Workforce Benefits Management Solution” at the Nigerian Fintech Awards. With the launch of HumanManager 7.0, the software is poised to build on this tradition of excellence and revolutionise HR and payroll management across the continent.