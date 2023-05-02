Traders and investors from all over Nigeria flocked to Lagos for the ‘Money Moves with OctaFX’ conference on 26 and 27 April 2023, eager to uncover the aspects of profitable Forex and crypto trading.

This time an international broker OctaFX put together a comprehensive and valuable offline program featuring market analysis, technical analysis, risk management, position sizing, and exclusive masterclasses.

The conference’s line-up of keynote speakers included Ambrose Ebuka, OctaFX’s educational ambassador, who impressed the audience with insights on Forex trading. Later, Talle Davidson Amedu, a blockchain consultant, revealed beneficial information on cryptocurrency trading.

Finally, Olufukeji Olurotimi Adegbeye, chartered wealth manager and ex-bank trader, graced the stage, delivering a masterclass on achieving a mindset shift for investment success.

Day one kicked off with an enlightening session on crypto and Forex trading for beginners, offering valuable tips on starting the journey in Forex and cryptocurrencies. A fireside discussion on managing risk and trading psychology provided a practical explanation of the key elements of successful trading by the experts, making it a day packed with helpful takeaways.

Day two of the conference was equally enriched with wise tactics of trading. The event continued with a session titled ‘Secrets of a successful Forex trader: how I made my first million by trading Forex.’ This session gave attendees a deeper understanding of the strategies and techniques used by successful Forex traders to achieve financial success in the long term.

Other sessions included market analysis and technical analysis, which delved into the different types of analysis used by traders to identify market trends and opportunities. The conference also explored diversifying from Forex trading into crypto trading and vice versa and allowing attendees to connect with other traders during the speed networking event.

Overall, the ‘Money Moves with OctaFX’ conference was designed to cover all major aspects of successful trading. Almost all attendees got the knowledge and tools they needed to succeed in the world of Forex and crypto trading. The conference was quite a success, and the broker looks forward to future activities.

Speaking of activities in the near future, OctaFX is hosting an online trading workshop covering analysis, risk management, and trading techniques, with theory and practical sessions led by expert trader Ambrose.

This is a valuable opportunity for those interested in trading to gain practical knowledge and skills. Join the workshop using this link on the 3rd of May 2023, at 6 pm.

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 21 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients achieve their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

OctaFX has also won over 75 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best Online Broker Global 2022’ award from World Business Outlook and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine.