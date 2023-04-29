Article Summary

Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a Lifetime deal.

Kevin Durant becomes the latest Nike athlete to agree to a Lifetime deal joining Stars like Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the division.

Durant and Nike’s relationship dates back to 2007 when KD signed with the brand as a rookie on the Seattle Supersonics.

Durant has released 15 signature shoes with Nike, and a 16th shoe is on the way.

The partnership will continue to include “footwear, apparel, and a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball,”

The Phoenix Suns Superstar, Kevin Durant has agreed to a Lifetime deal with Nike. The apparel company announced on Friday via the boardroom.

Durant joins an elite group of Nike athletes, and joins the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the Basketball scene.

In the 16-year Partnership, the deal has extended beyond just apparel, as Nike has collaborated with the Durant Family Foundation, and his EYBL program, Team Durant, from a philanthropic standpoint to improve grassroots basketball with court refurbishments and more community-focused projects.

What the Deal Means for Kevin Durant

Only a few athletes have earned a Lifetime partnership with Nike, the giant of the shoe and apparel world, and obviously, this is a big deal for the Suns’ Star.

Durant has been with Nike for close to two decades now since he joined the NBA. His shoes are extremely popular, not only with consumers but also Players in the NBA.

The 13-time all-star has released 15 signature shows and recently announced on Instagram that there is a 16th line of KDs coming too.

Durant is 34 and still one of the best players in the world. At some point, his NBA career will end and this ties him up with the company for the duration of his time in the NBA and beyond, as it also makes him the second NBA star this year to receive what could be a lifetime deal with their shoe company after Steph Curry signed a long-term extension with Under Armour last month.

The full details of the deal haven’t been retailed yet though.

What they are saying

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically.

We’ve travelled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honoured to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant stated on the occasion.

Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher said, “As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

The Kevin Durant NBA Journey So Far

Durant was selected as the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics after Greg Oden was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers as the first pick of the draft.

In his first regular-season game, the 19-year-old Durant registered 18 points, five rebounds and three steals against the Denver Nuggets. On November 16, he made the first game-winning shot of his career in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

At the conclusion of the 2007–08 NBA season, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year following averages of 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He joined Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James as the only teenagers in league history to average at least 20 points per game over an entire season.

Durant has also played for Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

He won the NBA with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and also in 2018. KD has also won 2 NBA Finals MVP awards.

Durant’s height is officially 6 ft 10 in (2.08 m) and his primary position is small forward. In December 2016, Durant stated that his height in shoes was actually 7 ft 0 in (2.13 m) and that he understated his height in order to be listed as a small forward, rather than a power forward.

His career averages are 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Durant has earned All-NBA honours ten times (2010–2014, 2016–2019, 2022).

Durant is best known for his prodigious scoring ability.