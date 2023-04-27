In the last five years, CashToken Rewards Africa Limited – a Nigerian RewardTech company – has deployed technology to revolutionize customer loyalty and reward with a first-of-its-kind reward program in this part of the world.

It is a unique system that has redefined consumer reward by enhancing the businesses of manufacturers, service providers and in turn the lives of individual consumers.

This reward system is already contributing to the economic growth of Nigeria, as well as countries on the African continent where it has been introduced.



Over the course of 5 years, CashToken Rewards Africa Limited has rewarded almost one million people with CashTokens worth about $10 million in Nigeria alone. The company has partnered with over 2,000 Nigerian businesses, with increased interest from potential partners almost daily, as a result of the success of the program.

It recently rolled out the drums to celebrate 5 years of impact with its staff, board members, select winners of consumer rewards and media partners.

