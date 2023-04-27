Article summary

Beyoncé is disputing a tax debt of nearly $2.7 million for 2018 and 2019 and has taken legal action against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the USA.

She is challenging the IRS’s decision to reject millions of dollars in deductions for various expenses and argues that any additional tax owed should not be subject to accuracy-related penalties since she acted in good faith and reasonably.

The case has yet to be heard, and there is no clear timeline for its resolution. The IRS has broad powers to investigate and enforce tax laws and can impose penalties for non-compliance.

Beyoncé is taking legal action against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the USA, to dispute a tax debt of nearly $2.7 million for the years 2018 and 2019.

The singer is challenging the Internal Revenue Service’s decision to reject millions of dollars in deductions for various expenses such as insurance, management fees, legal and professional services, utilities, taxes, depreciation, and others.

She argued that any additional tax owed should not be subject to accuracy-related penalties since she acted in good faith and reasonably.

In her petition, Beyonce also disputes the disallowance of $3,581 in Qualified Business Income Deductions reported in 2018 and $14 reported in 2019.

More details

Additionally, she contested the disallowance of $868,766 in charitable contribution carryover reported in 2018 and the IRS’s finding that she failed to report $1,449 in royalty income in 2018. Beyoncé insisted that she correctly reported her income and deductions and that the penalties imposed by the IRS are incorrect.

The singer further contended that if any additional tax liability is owed, the accuracy-related penalties should not be applicable since she “acted reasonably and in good faith.”

The case has yet to be heard, and there is no clear timeline for its resolution.

The backstory

The IRS issued a Notice of Deficiency on January 18, 2023, stating that Beyoncé owed $805,850.00 in taxes and $161,170 in penalties for the year 2018.

Additionally, the agency determined that $1,442,747.00 in taxes and $288,549.40 in penalties were owed for 2019. Interest was charged by the IRS for both years.

What you should know

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is a government agency that administers tax laws and collects federal taxes from U.S. individual and corporate taxpayers. It traces its roots back to 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln created the Commissioner of Internal Revenue to collect taxes to fund the war.

The IRS’s main goal is to provide America’s taxpayers with top-quality service by helping them understand and meet their tax responsibilities and enforce the law with integrity and fairness to all

The IRS has broad powers to investigate and enforce tax laws and can impose penalties for non-compliance.