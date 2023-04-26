Key highlights

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation Academy Fellowship is now accepting applications for mid-career individuals in academia, non-governmental organizations, business, government departments, civil society, or the media.

The candidates will spend ten months at Chatham House working on an individual research project of their choice.

The fellows will receive a monthly stipend of £2,365 each which will cover living costs in London, including accommodation, utilities, food, transport, and other basic expenses.

The fellowship is for candidates in their early to mid-career to spend ten months at Chatham House working on an individual research project of their choice.

Fellows will participate in the Institute’s core work, developing their skills through the leadership program, and expanding their professional network in the field of international affairs.

Programme Structure

A fellow’s time will be divided into three categories:

Completing a personal research project: The fellow will select and design a personal research project to work on with the assistance of a Chatham House expert (approximately 60%).

Leadership Programme: This is a key component of all fellowships which aims to develop fellows’ knowledge, network, and self-awareness, as well as to provide them with important skills to draw on in their future careers as leaders in their field (approximately 20%).

Contributing to ongoing research activities: Fellows will contribute to existing research priorities in line with the Chatham House mission (approximately 20%), working with their host research team and other Chatham House teams as appropriate.

Leadership programme structure

All fellows participate in and contribute to the Leadership Programme which encompasses the following components:

Induction week: The fellowships begin with a five-day intensive induction week to familiarize themselves with the fellowship elements, meet their host research program, and have their first personal development coaching session.

Seminars for discussion: Fellows meet and discuss current international affairs challenges with subject matter experts from Chatham House. The sessions cover the key substantive and skill-based areas required for informed and effective global leadership. Fellows typically preside over these sessions and are expected to contribute to and learn from one another’s experiences.

Leadership seminars: Fellows attend half-day workshops every two months that focus on skill development in specific aspects of leadership, such as “Leadership in a New Role” and “Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship.”

Presentations of projects: In order to hone their presentation skills, provide a platform for peer review, and analyze topics outside of their specific fields of expertise, fellows present updates on their research projects.

Coaching for personal development: In order to increase their self-awareness, fellows have access to individualized coaching sessions with a qualified coach. In collaboration with the coach, fellows establish personal development goals that they work to achieve both during and after their fellowship.

The mock interview: Here they receive feedback on style and any areas for improvement, which is the culmination of the media training fellowships’ instruction in effective interview techniques required for television and radio.

Leadership in the 21st Century Breakfast Briefings: The ‘Leadership in the 21st Century’ Breakfast Briefings series is available to all fellows with priority access. There, they have the chance to speak informally and exchange leadership insights with influential figures from the public, private, media, and nonprofit sectors.

Career mentoring (Optional): By pairing fellows with mentors to broaden their career perspective and path, the development of fellows is facilitated and supported.

Benefits

The fellows will receive a monthly stipend of £2,365 each which will cover living costs in London, including accommodation, utilities, food, transport, and other basic expenses.

Costs related to relocation, visas, and payment of the UK’s Immigration Healthcare Surcharge which allows access to the UK National Health Service, will be covered.

Eligibility

Open to African citizens from any country.

Applications will also be accepted from applicants with dual nationality, including those from any African country.

Applicants must have completed a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, as well as research experience.

The ideal candidate will be in their early to mid-career and will come from one of the following fields or work: academia, non-governmental organizations, business, government departments, civil society, or the media.

All applicants should have knowledge of, and interest in, international affairs, their chosen area of research, and the mission and research of Chatham House.

Fellows are expected to work full-time towards their fellowship and therefore it is not possible to undertake a fellowship at the same time as pursuing work or studies.

Application

To apply for this fellowship, Applicants need:

A CV/résumé

The names of two referees

The applicant’s proposal for a research project (see PDF for details)

Click here to apply