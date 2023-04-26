The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, has ordered the relocation of the Ebonyi State Election Petitions Tribunal to Abuja immediately.

The announcement of this directive was made known on Wednesday by the Secretary of the tribunal, Nyior Sekulla, in Abakaliki

In the statement, Sekulla noted that following the directive, all processes relating to matters before the tribunal would continue at Abuja.

He said in his words, “In compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties, and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as of 26-04-23; and filings of processes, taking of proceedings, etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja”

