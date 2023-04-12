Key Highlights

Ijiomah Marksman Chinedu, CEO of Chinmark Group, has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force for alleged N480 million investment fraud.

A warrant of arrest/bench warrant was issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos, and the embattled businessman is expected to appear before the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The fraud involved cyber fraud, obtaining money by false pretences, and money laundering, with victims transferring some N13.5 billion to different bank accounts owned by Marksman with the expectation of fixed interest, but the chief masterminds are rumoured to have fled the country.

The Nigeria Police Force has declared businessman and CEO of Chinmark Group, Ijiomah Marksman Chinedu, wanted over alleged N13.5 billion investment fraud.

The embattled businessman is expected to appear before the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Interpol, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

More details on the arrest warrant

A special police gazette bulletin disclosed that a warrant of arrest/bench warrant was issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

Ijiomah Marksman is wanted for cyber fraud and obtaining money by false pretences and money laundering to the tune of N13.5 billion.

The declaration also follows a petition by Chive GPS, a dispute resolution company which provides debt recovery solutions and other strategic services in Nigeria on behalf of a client who had sent N13.5 billion into multiple bank accounts controlled by a marksman.

Some part of the petition, which was seen by Nairametrics, reads:

”We are retained by and others “Our Clients” and on whose express instruction we write to lay a criminal complaint of a well-orchestrated theft, fraud, and obtaining money by false pretences against the trio of Ijiomah Marksman, Marksman Uhunoma Trinity, and Chinmark Group herein referred to as “MARKSMAN.”

“Sometime in 2020 and 2021, MARKSMAN invaded the social media space and other mediums advertising for investment and posed as investment moguls that can manage the public’s funds for investments in real estate, hospitality, trading, and financial loans, in exchange for fixed return at a predetermined rate and duration.”

The backstory

The police statement further disclosed that at different points, Chinmark’s clients transferred over N13.5 billion to different bank accounts owned by Marksman with the expectation of fixed interest.

“Oblivious of the large-scale fraud ahead, our clients transferred, at various times the sum of N13.5 billion into the following multiple bank accounts controlled by Marksman.

“The proposed transaction was packaged and designed to yield fixed interests. However, upon expiration of the investment, the chief masterminds, Ijiomah Marksman and Purity Marksman, are rumoured to have fled the country to the UAE or the South Pacific Island of Vanuatu and severed stopped any form of communications with our clients.

”Marksman may have coordinated this fraud alongside a well-financed cyber-actor namely; Amanda Chisom, Peter Awuzie, Happiness Awuzie, Linda Chinemelum Paul, Ada Ujaligwa, Timothy Benedict, and Harrison Gwamnishu who promoted the following as CHINMARK GROUP’s assets all over the country,” the statement explained.

To prevent Markman from fleeing the country to South Africa, the petition sought to have him placed on a global red notice.