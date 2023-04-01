Key highlights

Long time Nigerian car assembly company still in business.

Manufactures Dongfeng heavy-duty trucks which it labels as strong, and affordable with low fuel consumption capacity.

Customers include the Enugu state government.

Nigerian car production company, Anambra Motors Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), reveals it has been assembling Dongfeng heavy-duty trucks which it labels as strong, and affordable with low fuel consumption capacity.

This was disclosed by its Sales Manager, Mrs Chinelo Igwe in Enugu at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

She said the Dongfeng products here are Dongfeng KR Cargo Chassis and Dongfeng KL Tractors, capable of carrying 10,000 Kg and 70,000 Kg tons of load.

Heavy Duty

She noted that ANAMMCO had over the decades manufactured quality vehicles, including its latest Dongfeng heavy-duty trucks which she says are strong, affordable and have a low fuel consumption capacity, adding that the cost of maintenance is low, he said:

“Our spare parts are readily available and at a low price,”

“Some of Dongfeng products here are Dongfeng KR Cargo Chassis and Dongfeng KL Tractor, capable of carrying 10,000 Kg and 70,000 Kg tons of load, respectively.

“We do free services for the first 5,000 kilometres covered by our vehicle after purchase. We encourage our customers to always get in touch with us, especially when they buy any of our heavy-duty vehicles.

Services

The Sales Manager said they also offer free training programmes to its customers and refresher training to enable drivers to handle the vehicle, on the trucks, she added:

“Before the truck gets to 5,000 km, we expect a customer to call and tell us when the vehicle gets to 1,000 km so that we can send our mechanic to check the vehicle.

“Though our main office is here in Enugu, ANAMMCO has opened two branches in Lagos and Abuja and hopefully, we will expand to other parts of the country.”

She revealed the Enugu state government is also supporting the company and also buying its products.