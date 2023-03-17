The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the Nigeria labour force survey report will be launched in the second quarter of 2023.

The bureau disclosed this in a statement it issued via its Twitter account on Friday, March 17, 2023, as seen by Nairametrics.

The statement said the NBS has been collaborating with the World Bank and the International Labour Organisation since 2021, to enhance the methodology and the implementation of the survey.

“This became necessary in order to devise a more sustainable method of conducting the survey, that accommodates the unique characteristics of the Nigerian Labour Market,” part of the statement said.

The NBS says that considerable progress has been made, and ongoing efforts are underway. They say they have conducted a pretest and pilot of the new approach, trained trainers and enumerators, and organized a nationwide stakeholder sensitization workshop that brought together key stakeholders from the government, the private sector and academia.

