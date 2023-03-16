The Lagos State Ministry of Education has commenced an investigation into the complaint of a parent that his child was sent out of school for using the poster of one of the major contestants in the last election to wrap his books.

The incident was reported to have happened at Odomola Junior Secondary School, in the Epe area of Lagos.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who in reaction to the incident said the Principal of the affected school has been summoned to explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged sending of the student.

The matter will be dealt with Mrs Adefisayo maintained that the State Government, through the Ministry of Education and all its agencies, will never instruct anyone, including the principal, teachers and other personnel, to send a student out of school irrespective of the offence committed, assuring the public that the matter will be dealt with in line with stipulated rules and regulations.

She also disclosed that another School Principal at Odonguyan, who appeared in a viral video on some social media platforms promoting her political choice to her students, has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

The commissioner added,

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education is saddled with the onerous task of managing the administration of all public schools’ systems devoid of politics and political insinuations. A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.’’

For catch up

There were reports that on Tuesday, March 14, a Junior Secondary School Student of Odomola Secondary School, Miss Marvellous Barinaadaa, was sent home by the school principal for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Her mother, who took to social media to lament the situation, appealed to Nigerians to come to the family’s rescue, saying the girl was apolitical and just 10 years old.

She said that her child does not know anything about politics, but was sent away from school without informing the parents because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour Party.

However, the President of Odomola Secondary School Old Students Association, OSSOSA, Epe, Apagun Saka Shola, stated that the JSS2 student was sent home for allegedly causing nuisance and distraction through the distribution of posters of Obi in the classroom.

He noted that the move by the principal was to curtail the nuisance being caused by the student in sharing the posters with other students.