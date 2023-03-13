Transcorp Hilton Abuja has won the Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award 2023. The award celebrates brands that consistently exceed travellers’ expectations in experience, stay and helping them create lasting memories.

Transcorp Hilton, which also won the award in 2022, is the flagship hotel of leading hospitality brand Transcorp Hotels Plc., a Nigeria Exchange Group-listed company whose mission is to redefine hospitality in Africa through innovation and exceptional service.



Dupe Olusola Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc stated that Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award is testament to the continued delivery of great services to guests. The company also won the award in 2022.

“We are happy to receive this award again, highlighting our consistency in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests. We go above and beyond to ensure we provide excellence services, and our ability to maintain very high standards has endeared us to our guests who have always made us their preferred choice,” Olusola noted.

The Transcorp Hotels MD/CEO added that the award is not just recognition, “but it demonstrates how much guests are satisfied with the experiences we offer and how we have been an integral part of the special memories they create at our properties. We remain committed to providing them with exceptional services that exceed their expectations.”

According to a congratulatory letter signed by Glenn Fogel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Booking.com, the award shows how much Transcorp Hilton Abuja’s guests value the special memories the hotel helps them to make.

“I’m excited by what the future holds for our industry. People are embracing travel again, and remembering the many ways in which travel can enrich their lives,” Fogel stated.

Transcorp Hotels Plc. has continued to create memorable experiences, constantly expanding its offerings to satisfy the needs of its guests. The company is developing a word-class event center at Transcorp Hilton Abuja to cater to conferences and events. Plans are also in top gear to commence development of Transcorp Hilton Ikoyi, a five-star hotel in the heart of Lagos. even as the company continues to grow its homes, hotels and experiences booking platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.