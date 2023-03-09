Gerald Irona, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State has been arrested by security operatives.

According to The Punch, he was arrested at about 10:15 am on Wednesday March 8, at his residence in Owerri, the Imo State capital.



He is reportedly being detained at the state police command based on alleged directives from the higher-ups, even after writing a statement and meeting bail conditions.



The arrest: Destiny Ugorji, Irona’s Media consultant, issued a statement alleging that the arrest was ordered by the Imo State government. Destiny said the arrest was an attempt to weaken the opposition party in the state.

She further alleged that Irona is being detained until after the state house of assembly elections slated for Saturday March 11. Part of the statement said:

“As part of its strategy towards weakening opposition in Imo State, the Imo State Government, Wednesday, orchestrated the arrest of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, over trumped-up charges.

“Irona’s arrest came on the heels of a scheduled House of Assembly and gubernatorial election, fixed to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 11, 2023.“

As at the time of this statement, Wednesday afternoon, the former Deputy Governor had written his statement at the police station and fulfilled the bail conditions, including a bond. Yet, he continues to be detained.

“There is however a twist, following pressure from the Imo State Government House, allegedly ordering the State Police command to detain the former Deputy Governor until after Saturday’s election,” Destiny said.

About Irona: Irona was the running mate of Emeka Ihedioha who emerged winner at the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State.