The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.13% to close at 55,605.57 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N42 billion to close at N30.291 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.77%. The stock market has advanced by 4,009.91 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as JBERGER led 16 gainers, and 20 losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 55,605.57 points
- Previous ASI: 55,529.21 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.13%
- Y-T-D: 7.77%
- Market Cap: N30.291trillion
- Volume: 123.5 million
- Value: N2.48 billion
- Deals: 4,076
NGX Top ASI gainers
- JBERGER up + 10.00% to close at N26.95
- UNITYBNK up + 9.26% to close at N0.59
- INTENEGINS up + 8.33% to close at N1.30
- LIVESTOCK up + 4.67% to close at N1.12
- CHAMS up + 4.00% to close at N0.26
NGX Top ASI losers
- CWG down – 7.14% to close at N0.91
- FTNCOCOA down – 6.67% to close at N0.28
- OANDO down – 4.39% to close at N4.36
- COURTVILLE down – 4.17% to close at N0.46
- JAPAULGOLD down – 3.45% to close at N0.28
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP–11,799,602
- GTCO –9,396,289
- UBA–9,191,865
Top 3 by Value
- GEREGU – N604,268,872
- GTCO – N248,301,617
- NESTLE – N184,009,445
