Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that more Nigerians got connected to the internet in January 2023, bringing, the country’s total active internet connections to 156.2 million.

As of December 2022, active internet subscriptions across the country stood at 154.8 million. This shows that a total of 1.2 million new internet connections were activated in January this year.

The connections were through various technologies which include mobile, fixed wired networks, and VoIP networks. However, mobile remained the major source of internet connection for many Nigerians.

Mobile dominance: The NCC’s data shows that the mobile network operators, MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile maintained their dominance of the internet market accounting for 155.6 million of the total subscriptions.

VoIP operators, Smile Communications and Ntel accounted for 348, 236 subscriptions while 16,144 were on fixed wired networks of 21st Century and iPNX.

Other internet service providers (ISPs) in the country accounted for 204,810 of the total active subscriptions.

Broadband on the rise too: Meanwhile, broadband subscriptions, that is, high-speed internet service, also rose to 92 million in January from 90.3 million recorded in December last year. This brought the country’s broadband penetration to 48.20%.

The increase in broadband subscriptions shows that the country’s efforts through the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025) are yielding results. In the plan, the government had set a target of 70% broadband penetration and 90% coverage to be achieved by 2025.

But with the recent launch of service by Elon Musk’s internet company, Starlink, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the country has achieved 100% coverage as the company’s satellite service covered all geographical areas of Nigeria.

Penetration, however, remains low. This is because even with the availability of Starlink service across the country, many Nigerians cannot afford it.

Why access to broadband matters: A World Bank report established that every 10% increase in broadband penetration in any country would improve its GDP by at least 4.6%. Hence, the rapid rollout of broadband services in Nigeria is expected to address various socio-economic challenges the country faces, including the need to grow its economy, expand the tax base, and improve digital literacy and educational standards.