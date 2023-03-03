The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, introduced the naira redesign policy to help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the 2023 general elections.

This was made known on Friday by El-Rufai while reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the naira redesign policy and ordered that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

El-Rufai said that Emefiele deceived the president into assenting to the policy. He made this known in a live broadcast aired on AriseTv following the Supreme Court judgement to use the old naira till Dec 31.

Emefiele originally appointed by PDP

The Kaduna State Governor said, “ First let me say that this a policy of the PDP. Emefiele was appointed Central bank governor by the PDP originally.

“So let’s not forget where he came from and he is the one that put this policy together to help the PDP win the 2023 general elections and deceived the president into thinking it is possible to withdraw two trillion naira from circulation and reprint everything in three months.

“No country in the world history has done it. He deceived the president gave the president wrong information and the attorney general, unfortunately, you have to claim that one is from our party supported this policy and we know why go and look at their antecedents. These are people that wanted to run for president or governor.’’

For catch up

The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday ordered that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The apex court also nullified the naira redesign policy introduced by the Federal Government, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

The court made the declaration on Friday while delivering judgment in a suit initially instituted by three states of the federation.

Subsequently, several states approached the Supreme Court to be joined in the suit. The states are Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto states, among others. On the other hand, Edo and Bayelsa had filed to be joined as respondents.

The Supreme Court again on February 22, further adjourned to March 3, the naira redesign policy case by the some state governments against the federal government till March 3.