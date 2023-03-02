If you wish to apply for a visa to visit the United Kingdom, it is assumed that you are either travelling on holiday, to see family and friends, attend a business trip, a meeting or a short course of study.

You might be able to apply to stay for longer in certain circumstances, for example, to get medical treatment.

In any case, you should apply for a Standard Visitor visa to visit the UK for up to 6 months. If you have dependants who want to come to the UK with you, then each person will need to apply and pay separately.

There is so much ease in applying for visas as you can do so online as well as pay for the visa fees online.

It is important to note that the earliest you can apply is usually 3 months before your planned travel date for visitor visas.

However, you may be able to pay for a faster decision on your visa application depending on the type of visa you apply for, how you apply and where you are applying from.

Permitted activities under this visa: Here are more details of what you can do under the Standard Visitor visa. You can come into the UK on that visa for:

tourism, for example on a holiday or vacation

to see your family or friends

to volunteer for up to 30 days with a registered charity

to pass through the UK to another country (‘in transit’)

for certain business activities , for example, attending a meeting or interview

to take part in a school exchange programme

to do a recreational course of up to 30 days, for example, a dance course

To study, do a placement or take an exam

As an academic, senior doctor or dentist

For medical reasons

However, you cannot:

do paid or unpaid work for a UK company or as a self-employed person

claim public funds (benefits)

live in the UK for long periods through frequent or successive visits

marry or register a civil partnership, or give notice of marriage or civil partnership

Applying on behalf of someone else: You may have loved ones who are elderly, a child, someone in an overseas location or one who is less internet-savvy and would like to visit the UK.

Fortunately, you can apply for a visa on their behalf. To do this, you need to get permission from the person directly or written permission from their parent or guardian if the applicant is under 18.

You would need to enter the applicant’s details into the form, not your own.

If you’re coming to the UK for less than 6 months which is normally the case for visitor visas, you or the person you are applying for does not need to have a TB test done for the application.

Prove your identity: When you apply, you’ll need to prove your identity and provide documents to show your eligibility.

How you do this depends on where you’re from and what type of passport you have.

You’ll either have to go to an appointment at a visa application centre or use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ smartphone app

Application centres: Visa application centres are the most common with centres in different parts of the country. At some centres In Lagos and Abuja, you can book an appointment to provide your biometric information (your fingerprints and photograph).

You can choose to use a standard service or to pay extra for optional services. Paying for optional services does not mean your application is more likely to be successful.

Children under 16 must go to the appointment with an adult who is over 18 while children under 5 must attend the appointment to have a photograph taken. They do not need to give their fingerprints.

Let’s talk visa fees: There is a fee for each visa which depends on which visa you apply for.

The fees are the same for each family member who applies to come to the UK with you.

A Standard Visitor visa costs £100 for up to 6 months. The earliest you can apply is 3 months before you travel. If you plan to stay longer, however, the fees are different. You can find a full breakdown here.

How to apply: To start applying, visit this direct link and ensure you have all your documents ready for uploading.

Change or cancel your application: If you want to change something in your application after you’ve sent it contact UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

You can ask to cancel your application. Your fee will only be refunded if UKVI has not started processing your application.