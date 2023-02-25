Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed disappointment about the ongoing election as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine failed to accredit him to enable him to vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the BVAS also failed to recognise the thumbprint or face of Governor Wike’s wife, Suzzet. The Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun, battled in vain to have them accredited.

The Governor was supposed to vote at his unit 7 voting point of ward 9, Obio/Akpo Local Government of River State before the disruption. The Presiding Officer, Abiokun, however, pleaded with the governor to wait as she had sent for an INEC technician to rectify the anomaly.

Governor is disappointed: An obviously miffed Wike expressed disappointment over the development and accused INEC of properly preparing for the assignment. He said:

“INEC ought to have put all its tools in order before now. We are highly disappointed. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that the BVAS machines were working. You can see the crowd here; I don’t think most people will be able to vote with the slow working of the BVAS.

“I have stayed here for about 25 minutes. I was told to go and come back. We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect? People will lose their temper and anything could happen. INEC ought to have been completely ready before telling the people they are ready.”