Afrika Kommt! is a fellowship programme that brings together visionary young leaders from Africa into leading German companies. The aim is to create a globally inclusive business and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The programme works in such a way that some top German companies will take in these African professionals for an 8-month internship during which they will benefit from the young professionals’ expertise, knowledge, local network, and unique African perspective.

Simultaneously, the African fellows will immerse themselves in German corporate specifics, business spirit, and culture.

A major benefit of this experience is that the African fellows stand the chance to gain international experience, technical skills and German language proficiency. The programme will also allow them to become African change agents for the benefit of both German business relations with Africa and economic and social growth in the fellows’ home countries and communities.

Some of the participating companies include Siemens Healthineers, Braun, Volkswagen, Bayer, Merck, SAP and many others.

Programme details: In 2008, nineteen companies, led by Tilman Todenhöfer, former Managing Director of Robert Bosch Industrial Trust KG and supported by the former Federal President Horst Köhler, transformed their vision into action and founded Afrika Kommt!

The programme encompasses German language lessons, international management training and study tours in an 8-month practical training at the host company.

After completion of eight program intakes, the over 200 alumni of the programme will transfer their knowledge and experience to their home countries where they will lead projects, businesses, and change initiatives through German-African cooperation.

More than half of the young experts end up working for their partner companies in Africa or Germany.

As a participant of Afrika Kommt! you will:

Refine your leadership and management competency

Access networks and opportunities for career acceleration

Improve your intercultural competence

Broaden your perspective and stir up innovation

Achieve personal growth

Eligibility requirements: Candidates must meet the following formal application criteria-

Be a citizen of an African state

Have a university degree in a relevant subject

Have a postgraduate qualification (e.g. MBA) which is an advantage

Have two to five years of relevant work experience

Possess an excellent knowledge of English

Basic knowledge of German is an advantage

Not older than 35 years

How to apply: Interested parties should apply here on or before the 26th of March 2023.

Upon submission of the application, you will receive feedback within approximately 8-12 weeks after the official end of the application period. The partner companies may contact you to do a short telephone interview with you. If your application has successfully passed the pre-selection stage, you will receive an invitation to a 2-days assessment centre.