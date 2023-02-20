National Agency for the Great Green Wall announced on Monday, February 20, that it is on the lookout for 1000 youth volunteers.

A press statement that was signed by the agency’s CEO Dr Yusuf Maina-Bukar, said the youth volunteers will work across its eleven frontline states to assist with its various activities ranging from afforestation/reforestation, land regeneration, job creation, alternative energy sources, capacity development, and public enlightenment.

The agency also noted that it hopes to employ thousands of youths in the future. This decision was made following the request to include youths in the agency’s activities at COP27 which was held in Sharm-el Sheikh, Egypt in 2022.

PRESS RELEASE pic.twitter.com/p7HkxVESpi — The National Agency for The Great Green Wall (@ggwnigeria) February 20, 2023

The requirements: According to the agency, aspiring applicants need to be between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age. They must also have a valid NIN.

How to apply: The agency invites all applicants to apply through its website; ggwnigeria.gov.ng.

What you should know: The National Agency for the Great Green Wall is responsible for combating desertification and land degradation in line with the United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification (UNCCD).

The agency works to improve the livelihoods of the affected communities, reducing the apparent manifestation of poverty, and building the resilience of the people against the phenomena of climate change.

Applicants who want to apply for the volunteer program should be aware that the initiative is active only in the following states; Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Yobe states.

The Great Green wall initiative was launched in 2007 by the African Union (AU) targeting several African countries, to restore 100 million hectares of currently degraded land; sequester 250 million tons of carbon, and create 10 million green jobs by 2030. Over $8 billion has been raised for the implementation of the initiative.