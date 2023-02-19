Despite the economic slowdown in the country, employers in Canada are still hiring. Due to the talent scarcity problem in the North American country, many exciting job opportunities are available for job seekers from all backgrounds in various positions and industries.

The professions that are most in demand in 2023 are those in the technology, healthcare, and professional services sectors. However, other jobs exist that require relatively little formal training and yet provide good compensation.

The growth of Canada’s e-commerce in 2022 has also led to companies seeking more digital marketing coordinators, business analysts and others. Skilled trade professions have also seen a major boost.

Highlighted below are the top 14 most in-demand jobs in Canada this year, according to Randstad Canada. These jobs are listed in no particular order of priority.

1. Registered Nurse (NOC 31301)

One of the most in-demand professions in Canada is registered nurses, and every province needs more of them. Nurses who trained outside Canada are now having their credentials recognized by many provinces.

2. Business Analyst (NOC 21221)

The increase in automation of processes, the building of applications and other technologies have made the role of Business Analyst to become a sought-after profession. Many without technical backgrounds have switched to this field due to its high demand.

3. Developer (NOC 21232)

During the pandemic, most businesses increased their investments in technology and digital projects, fueling a significant increase in demand for tech talent. Developers now work in a variety of settings, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to large corporations and governments.

4. Construction Project Manager (NOC 70010)

As more people migrate to Canada, construction project managers are required for the construction sector primarily to help facilitate the massive need for accommodation that continues to take place.

5. Mechanical Engineer (NOC 21301)

Mechanical engineers are in demand in Canada due to the expansion of the renewable energy sector, as well as other companies in STEM fields like aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, biomedical and others.

6. HR Manager (NOC 10011)

Currently, businesses face numerous challenges in the post-pandemic era, such as budget constraints, skills gaps, and shifts in worker expectations. This means the labour market landscape is now more volatile, so more HR managers are in demand to enable businesses to find the right people for jobs. This means there are many opportunities for HR managers right now.

HR managers are also needed to assist businesses in meeting these challenges and implementing new workplace practices such as remote and hybrid work options.

7. Welder (NOC 72106)

There is a void in the labour force caused by the retiring Baby Boomer generation who are certified craftsmen. This has created a shortage in this skilled trade.

8. Accounting Technician/Bookkeeper (NOC 12200)

Although the accounting industry is experiencing a growth in the number of employees, there is still a substantial demand for accountants and bookkeepers. The job is so in demand that it is included in Canada’s Express Entry system for immigration.

9. Customer Service Representative (NOC 64409) (NOC 64400)

Almost every service-based business needs customer service representatives and these days, they must be able to work from home with the necessary tech skills such as customer relationship management systems)

10.Driver (NOC 73300) (NOC 73301) (NOC 74102)

The surge in popularity of online shopping during the pandemic has not subsided. As a result, there is a significant labour shortage for truckers and drivers to meet and overcome this supply chain need.

11. Sales Associate (NOC 263102) (NOC 64100)

A good sales associate can help a company succeed. As retail and hospitality locations closed down due to the pandemic, former associates found new jobs, and now stores and the hospitality sector are back up and running with a new surge in demand.

12. Administrative Assistant (NOC 13110) (NOC 13111) (NOC 13112)

Admin assistants have the responsibility to take care of the many tasks and details needed to keep the offices of businesses going. Their importance has greatly expanded and has become much more high-tech over the years.

13. Production Supervisor (NOC 72010) (NOC 72022) (NOC 82010) (NOC 92012) (NOC 92021) (NOC 92024)

Production managers are needed because of the need to reduce delivery cycles due to the increase in demand for online deliveries, and a more competitive market.

14. Digital Marketing Coordinator (NOC 11202)

Previously, digital marketing coordinators used to work almost exclusively for marketing agencies.

But with the rise of e-commerce, almost every company now requires a digital marketing coordinator on their team to help with critical projects.