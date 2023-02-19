The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning to Nigerians about an expected thick dust-haze from Monday to Wednesday.

According to a weather outlook released by NiMet on Sunday, the forecast anticipates thick dust-haze with horizontal visibility of less than 1,000m over the North and North Central regions throughout the forecast period.

“Moderate dust-haze with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is expected over the inland and coastal parts of the country. Localized visibility of less than 1,000m is not unlikely throughout the forecast period,” the outlook stated.

NiMet further advised vulnerable groups to take adequate precautions, especially in the Northern parts of the country where cooler night temperatures have been observed.

“Dust is in suspension in the atmosphere, vulnerable groups should take adequate precautions. Cooler night time temperatures are currently being observed over the Northern parts of the country, young and elderly people are advised to wear warm clothing,” NiMet said.

All airline operators have also been advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

This warning by NiMet is a reminder of the need for Nigerians to take weather forecasts seriously and take necessary precautions to avoid any health hazards.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, and people with respiratory issues are particularly advised to be cautious during the forecast period. All stakeholders, including airlines and other transportation services, should heed NiMet’s warning and make appropriate adjustments to their operations.

Nairametrics reported earlier that flight services in Nigeria have been disrupted due to poor weather conditions. Several passengers were left stranded in airports across the country as a result of flight cancellations and delays.

Some airlines, including Arik Air and Dana Air, were reportedly forced to cancel flights due to the poor weather, leading to the frustration of passengers who were either stranded at the airports or had to find alternative means of transportation.