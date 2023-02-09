The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12% to close at 54,359.9 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N36 billion to close at N29.608 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.34%. The stock market has advanced by 2,760.24 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as NNFM led 16 gainers, and 17 losers topped by GLAXOSMITH at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,359.9 points

Previous ASI: 54,427.05 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.12%

Y-T-D: 5.34%

Market Cap: N29.608 trillion

Volume: 225.3 million

Value: N3.14 billion

Deals: 3,339

NGX Top ASI gainers

NNFM up + 9.74% to close at N10.70

REDSTAREX up + 9.49% to close at N2.77

TRANSEXPR up + 9.46% to close at N0.81

SUNUASSUR up + 9.38% to close at N0.35

TRIPPLEG up + 8.70% to close at N1.25

NGX Top ASI losers

GLAXOSMITH down – 7.91% to close at N6.40

VERITASKAP down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

CORNERST down – 4.76% to close at N0.60

WAPIC down – 4.44% to close at N0.43

FIDELITYBK down – 3.39% to close at N5.70

Top 3 by Volume

UNIVINSURE –71,809,905

GTCO–22,316,890

STERLNBANK –12,909,214

Top 3 by Value

GTCO– N560,373,933

SEPLAT– N515,910,193

AIRTELAFRI– N272,856,795