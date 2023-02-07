The Nigerian Government said no Nigerian casualty was recorded in the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit some cities in South-eastern Turkey.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Ismail Yusuf, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He added that the embassy is doing the best it can in the circumstance, citing that rescue efforts are progressing systematically, and in stages.

No victims: Yusuf stated that the embassy has not been contacted with any victims. He, however, urged caution as it is too early to tell.

“Early morning on Monday at 4.17 a.m. local time, Turkiye was hit by 6.5 to 7.8 magnitude earthquakes across the cities of Malatya, Sanliurfa, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir and Gaziantep.

“We have no information of any Nigeria amongst the victims so far. This is a work in progress. We are doing the best we can in the circumstance. Rescue efforts are progressing systematically and in stages.

“It is too early to provide any specifics on the outcome of rescue and related matters, including census because the seven affected cities are mostly in ruins and many people are still trapped in several buildings. Furthermore, the rescue efforts are being slowed down by the seething winter, with snow everywhere.”

He added President Muhammadu Buhari had commiserated with the government and people of Turkey, pledging Nigeria’s support and solidarity in the earthquake that killed over 3,400 people have been killed in the quake in Turkey, thousands injured, with rescue operations still ongoing, meanwhile in neighbouring Syria over 2,000 people have also been reported dead.

What you should know: The death toll in Turkey has climbed to 3,419 people ( as of the time of writing) with 20,426 injured, according to the country’s disaster relief agency, Afad and 769 people were killed in government-held areas in Syria, with more than 1,448 injured, according to the country’s health ministry. The total confirmed death toll across the two countries stands at 4,940.