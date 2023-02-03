Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde said he has suspended his campaign over the naira scarcity problem elicited by the CBN’s cashless policy and the fuel scarcity challenge affecting the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Makinde urged residents and citizens of the state to remain calm as they try to navigate through this difficult period.

Fuel and naira scarcity: The Governor revealed that his campaign was suspended in solidarity with the people over the harrowing experiences in recent times. Part of the statement said:

The statement read he ”directed that all campaign activities be suspended, noting that the people’s suffering was too much.

“The decision was taken because he was elected to protect the interests and well beings of citizens of the state. Makinde, who flagged off the Omi-Adio-Ido Road in an emotionally laden voice, also directed leaders of the party in the state to suspend further political activities.

“Makinde’s love for his people necessitated this unprecedented move, at this time. We urge all residents and citizens of the state to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

In case you missed it: President Muhammadu Buhari today met Governors who advised him to extend the deadline until the end of the year citing the hardships Nigerians are facing.

The President added that he is aware of the cash shortages and hardship being faced by people and businesses, on account of the Naira redesign and would make a decision in 7 days

I want to assure you that we are doing everything to resolve these issues. Nigerians should expect significant improvements between now and the February 10 deadline.

I met with a delegation of Governors today, on the matter. All the complaints about the execution of the currency change are being seriously looked into. I will ensure that everything is resolved in a lasting manner, and we will all enjoy the long-term benefits of the decision.