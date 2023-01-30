The Nigerian Government has given its approval for the US Government to go ahead and impose a visa ban on candidates who promotes electoral violence.

This was disclosed by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday in Abuja during the 20th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari’ (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

The Minister said the proposed action is justifiable as it would help deter saboteurs of Nigeria’s democracy.

Democratic Process: Mohammed said the Buhari administration has always followed the democratic process, which ensures smooth elections. He said:

“As a government, we are proud to say that no administration since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than ours. No President, since 1999, has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms.”

No need to worry: He added the Buhari administration has no reason to worry as they have not been “mired in any third-term controversy”.

“We have not been mired in any third-term controversy like was witnessed under the Peoples Democratic Party. In fact, we are creating the template for a smooth transition of power that will guide future administrations. Let those who undermine our democracy be sanctioned, and let them carry their cross. As a government, we have no reason to worry because our hands are clean.”

What you should know: Nairametrics reported last week that The United States Government announced visa restrictions on Nigerians who are accused of sabotaging the country’s democracy, noting that this was part of the action to advance democracy and tackle corruption in Nigeria.

Blinken also explained that some family members of those barred from the US may also be subjected to the same restriction.