The Department of State Services (DSS) revealed that it has intercepted some members of an organized syndicate in parts of the country for allegedly selling the newly redesigned naira notes.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Monday in Abuja, where he said that some commercial bank officials were aiding and abetting the act.

Afunanya, who did not disclose the names and locations of the suspects, said the syndicates were intercepted by operatives of the service during an operation.

What the DSS is saying

Afunanya in the statement said that the service would go after those involved in the malfeasance, warning the currency racketeers to stop the ignoble act

The statement reads, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organized syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes. In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.’’

For the records

This seems to lay credence to the complaints of Nigerians and businesses that the newly redesigned naira notes are being hoarded.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had last week, accused the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in collaboration with some saboteurs within the President Muhammadu administration, of deliberately causing the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes, thereby sabotaging the Federal Government’s efforts.