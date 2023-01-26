The Defence Headquarters has revealed that the troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, have in the last 2 weeks destroyed 39 illegal oil refining sites in the South-South region of the country.

This was made known by the Director, of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, at a bi-weekly news briefing on military operations on Thursday, in Abuja.

What the Defence Headquarters is saying

Danmadami said the troops in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations destroyed 48 cooking ovens, 103 storage tanks, 27 dugout pits, and 33 wooden boats during the period.

He said the troops also recovered one tug boat, a barge, 3 pumping machines, three-speed boats, and 13 vehicles.

The Defence Headquarters Spokesman said the troops recovered 274,000 litres of crude oil, 71,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 15 Ak47 rifles, while 40 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested.

He said, “All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

“Equally, the air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction to several illegal refining sites and creeks at Gogokiri Degema and Okrika Local Government Areas both in Rivers State between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24.

“Crew observed the sites to be active makeshift tents sighted as well as illegal refining activities been carried out.

“Targets were engaged with weapons and the locations were observed to have exploded in an inferno while the illegal refining equipment was also destroyed.’’

For the record

In a related development, recall that the Defence Headquarters had in December 2022, said that the troops of Operation Delta Safe had in 3 weeks discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites and apprehended 21 oil thieves in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Danmadami said the troops also destroyed 953 cooking ovens, 68 wooden boats, 172 storage tanks, and 149 dugout pits within the period.

He said the troops in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip also recovered 445,000 litres of crude oil, 1.04 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 22,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

According to him, 8 tankers, 63 vehicles, two-speed boats, one thug boat, 14 motorcycles, one tricycle, three bicycles, 11 pumping machines, and three outboard engines were apprehended.

He added that 21 oil thieves and pipeline vandals were also apprehended within the period under review.