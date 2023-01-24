Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has introduced eSIM (embedded SIM) – a digital SIM that enables customers to access the same functionality as someone using a physical SIM.

With this, the telecom operator has joined MTN and 9mobile, who introduced the service earlier.

On Tuesday, Airtel released a statement explaining that the eSIM service is now immediately available on its network.

Customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards for eSIMs will need to ensure they have a compatible device, obtain the required QR code, and be guided through a SIM Swap process by Airtel service personnel.

Airtel said it has developed a simple and flawless process to activate the eSIM service for all its customers just as it believes that the digital SIM will significantly improve the productivity of Nigerians, helping its stakeholders to achieve personal and professional goals.

Latest technology: Commenting on the eSIM, Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said,

“Airtel Nigeria is always at the forefront in championing technological advancement and creating innovative platforms and opportunities that will make life better, more exciting, and more enjoyable for all those in our stakeholder value chain. With eSIM, we are not only bringing the latest technology to the fingertips of our customers, but we are also focusing on our Sustainability goals of digital inclusion and environmental best practices as no plastic is involved with eSIM.

“It is therefore our commitment to continue to create offerings that will expand and deepen our digital footprints in line with our positioning as the network of first choice in Nigeria for everything mobile Internet, digital and home broadband.”

Benefits of eSIM: The eSIM offers several benefits over the traditional SIM cards as it is quick and straightforward to set up online, planet-friendly, plastic-free/zero carbon emission, and provides an easy extra line as you can use two numbers without needing two phones/handsets.

With eSIM, travellers, tourists, or consumers relocating to other countries can easily switch operators from country to country without the need to get a new device, another SIM card or roam their lines.

Local customers also have the advantage of switching from one mobile carrier to another for reasons like a better deal or better network coverage in an area. This means less time speaking with carriers, and ordering and waiting for a new SIM; all of which can be done from your phone settings via the eSIM software,

eSIM in Nigeria: The eSIM journey in Nigeria started in 2020 with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approving MTN and 9mobile to commence a trial of the technology. The trial was to run for one year and it involved testing 5,000 e-SIMs by the two networks, subject to compliance with some regulatory conditions. The two operators have since fully launched the service, which allows their customers with compatible phones to do away with physical SIMs.