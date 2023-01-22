Leading indigenous Drilling and Well intervention services company Tirex P&E has announced the completion of the Ikike well drilling and well intervention campaign for Total Energies. The project which commenced in July 2021, at the Ikike Field, located approximately 20km offshore Nigeria, as part of the Oil Mining Lease (OML99) with a total of five wells drilled and completed and a 120-day well intervention scope at the Amenam Platform.

The Ikike well drilling campaign is a direct product of Tirex P&E’s support for the growth and development of indigenous drilling companies operating in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. More importantly, Tirex P&E is pleased to have participated in such developmental strides that will be of great impact on the growth and capacity of Nigeria, particularly in the promotion of local content by the Federal Government of Nigeria. This milestone will help the West African energy giant revitalize its oil output following a decline in production in the past two years due to issues including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine war and declining investments in exploration as well as natural declines in legacy projects.

Subsequently, and as a result of confidence in Tirex P&E’s service excellence, Total Energies has extended the offshore drilling contract which was awarded in 2021 for an additional exploration well with potentially one to two additional wells on this extension.

According to the Executive Chairperson, Oyindamola Lami Adeyemi: “The completion of this project for a key partner such as Total Energies is not only a milestone for Tirex P&E but an additional recognition of our ability to carry out complex projects, and I can only but thank the team who brought our ethos to life while delivering value within record time on this campaign.

We will continue to ensure partners and clients enjoy the lasting benefits of our relationship in line with our values of excellence, integrity and professionalism.”

Located 20 kilometres off the coast, at a depth of about 20 meters, the Ikike Platform is tied back to the existing Amenam offshore facilities through a 14 km multiphase pipeline. It will deliver peak production of more than 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the start of 2023.

The Ikike project leverages existing facilities to keep costs low and is designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions. Estimated at less than 4kg CO2e/boe, they will contribute to reducing the average carbon intensity of Total Energies’ upstream portfolio. The field infrastructure includes a new production platform named IKD-1, a total of five wells drilled at the field and a six-slot wellhead platform has been installed as part of the field infrastructure.

More importantly, Tirex P&E is not reneging or compromising on global best practices as has always been its regular modus operandi. The impact of her drilling activities has been environmentally friendly, operating on ESG-driven policies.

Suffice it to say that while the company celebrates this huge win, it is also important to note that all of this was achieved within record time, showing that – is adequately empowered to execute projects of such magnitude based on visible records of achievements, both past and present. No doubt this is a huge victory for local content, showing massive potential for the future.