Nigeria’s CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele is back in Nigeria after his weeks long vacation outside the country.

A press release from the CBN reveal he resumed duty on Monday, 16th of January 2023 as concerns mounted over his absence since the start of the year.

The press release was signed by Osita Nwanisobi.

The apex bank’s press release read as follows;

“The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad. Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023. The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.”

The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.” “Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari. While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”

Meanwhile, several online media reports (Nairametrics not included) alleging that the CBN headquarters was raided by members of the state security service has been denied. In a release seen by Nairametrics, the SSS stated the news was fake and “quite misleading” and that it “invaded” the central bank. The release was signed by its public relations officer Peter Afunanya.



“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading.”



However, reliable sources with knowledge of the matter informed Nairametrics that several consultations took place ahead of the governor’s return with some high-profile Nigerians wading it to avoid a possible confrontation.

One source suggested it was important that the matter between the CBN Governor and the SSS is handled delicately considering the likely implication on the economy.

…this is a developing story.