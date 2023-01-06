The Federal Government has advised undocumented Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea to either renew their permit or return home to Nigeria.

This is according to a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The commission said this would help to avoid sanctions by the Government of Equatorial Guinea.

The statement: The commission referenced a report by the Government of Equatorial Guinea on October 17, 2022, advising undocumented foreigners in their country to leave voluntarily or face government sanction. Part of the statement said:

“The attention of the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has been drawn to a letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the above-mentioned subject matter.”

“As a Commission committed to the welfare of its citizens, we advise that Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea should renew their permit if possible, or apply to come back home to Nigeria, if undocumented, to avoid sanctions by the Government of Equatorial Guinea.”

According to the report, this is aimed at curbing elements of sabotage and creating stability in the country of Equatorial Guinea.

Cost of residential permit: The commission added that a one or two-year residence permit by foreigners cost between $410 and $620 as spelt in the letter by Equatorial Guinea.