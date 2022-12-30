With Christmas and New Year holidays, comes an increased volume of transactions across Nigeria: parents taking their kids to eateries; friends buying gifts and cosmetics for their loved ones; and people sending packages to their friends, colleagues, and families in the spirit of the Yuletide. The need for a reliable and seamless payment system for goods and services, without worrying about carrying loads of cash or waiting in line at an ATM point for withdrawals cannot, therefore, be overemphasized.

To this end, Cellulant, the leading pan-Africa fintech launched a radio campaign in four major states of Lagos, Edo, Rivers, and Abuja to reassure Nigerians of the reliability of its flagship payment platform Tingg by Cellulant, and its availability for their use across several merchant businesses across the country such as Chicken Republic, Domino’s Pizza, G.I.G. Logistics, Coldstone Creamery, Perfect Trust Cosmetics Stores, UPS, among others.

Tingg by Cellulant is Africa’s leading one-stop payment gateway, enabling merchants across sectors and their customers to pay for goods and services conveniently from their mobile money wallets, or their bank accounts anywhere on the continent.

Cellulant boasts a strong and extensive payment infrastructure comprising over 300 payment method integrations across 35 markets across the continent, built over almost 20 years! Tingg by Cellulant, therefore, provides a simple, timely, and secure way for businesses to make and receive payments.

According to Ademola Okuleye, Senior Sales Director at Cellulant Nigeria: “December is renowned for the significant upsurge in transaction volumes for goods and services and sometimes, you realize you do not have enough cash, or not able to use your cards for a few reasons. To this we say, don’t worry, TINGG by Cellulant has you covered. Our platform makes it easy for businesses to operate and thrive by providing a quick and secure way to make and receive payments via bank transfers easily.”

Explaining further, Ademola noted that the campaign’s relevance goes beyond the festive period: “With the cash limits policy of the CBN coming into effect in a matter of days in the new year, there is no better time to remind Nigerians of the reliability of TINGG by Cellulant and reassure them that not being able to carry loads of cash will not impact their businesses or purchases negatively. We have a user-friendly app that makes sending and receiving money convenient. Our customer support team is also available 24/7 to help you enjoy a satisfactory experience.” He concluded.

How is TINGG different from other payment platforms?

Unlike other payment platforms that only cater to certain businesses or regions, TINGG by Cellulant offers its users a variety of payment options all in one place. Whether you are looking to pay for goods & services in-store, pay for your flight ticket, do online shopping, airtime top-up, or bill payments and utilities, TINGG by Cellulant has you covered.

As a business owner, running a business can be quite stressful. Tingg by Cellulant provides you with the tools that allow your customers to pay by card, mobile money, or direct bank transfer easily and securely via our checkout, payments link, or embed pay buttons wherever they are.

TINGG by Cellulant not only offers users the lowest fees on the continent, making it the most affordable payment solution for Africans, but there are also no hidden fees or charges. You only pay for the services you use. And because we use the latest security technologies, you can be sure your payments are safe and secure.

