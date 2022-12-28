Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N125 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.45% to close at 49,934.6 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 27 gainers, with 6 losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N27.1 trillion. Year to date, the stock market has advanced by 7218.16 basis points or 16.8%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,934.6 points

Previous ASI: 49,706.09 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.45%

% Y-t-D: 16.8%

Market Cap: N 27.198trillion

Volume: 498.7 million

Value: N3.88 billion

Deals: 3,989

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHAMPION up + 10.00% to close at N5.17

CORNERST up + 10.00% to close at N0.55

GEREGU up + 9.96% to close at N127.00

WEMABANK up + 9.94% to close at N3.54

THOMASWY up + 9.88% to close at N0.89

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

MCNICHOLS down – 3.70% to close at N0.52

FTNCOCOA down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

WAPIC down – 2.44% to close at N0.40

STERLNBANK down – 1.42% to close at N1.39

Top 3 by Volume

VERITASKAP– 348,544,84

ACCESSCORP – 28,933,312

GTCO– 25,744,689

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,025,418,723

GTCO – N587,592,006

NESTLE – N535,056,732