Business mogul and billionaire, Tony Elumelu, is known for his business acumen. But more than that, he is also arguably one of the most sensational internet celebrities in Nigeria. One of the ways he breaks the internet every year is through his elabourate Christmas celebration.

This Christmas, he outdid himself by throwing a big Christmas party themed “Havana night” on December 24, 2022. This was held at Ikoyi, Lagos state, Nigeria.

It was an exciting event with more than 100 guests in attendance, even though it was strictly by invitation. This event was graced with the presence of billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, singer Tiwa Savage, some high dignitaries in society and other celebrities.

The performing artists were, Wizkid, Asake, and Kizz Daniel. During these performances, Elumelu and his family were called on stage to dance. And trust the man to give some moves!

Mr Elumelu has been hosting Christmas parties since 2017 and the theme of each year keeps getting better. Every year, attendees are required to dress in line with the theme.

Tips on how to emulate Tony Elumelu

Like every great person like Tony Elumelu, have people they emulate, to be successful it is important to follow the footprints of your heroes. According to the billionaire, Success is made up of 1% dreams and 99% hard work.

To be as successful as Elumelu, you must be:

Be courageous: Tony has a lot of courage, as seen by his bold decision in 1997 to save a Nigerian bank that was about to fail in an effort to turn around its fortunes and add enormous value. Despite being capitalist in character, its objective had a surprising but significant social impact: the democratization of the banking sector in Nigeria and throughout Africa. The United Bank for Africa (UBA), which today operates in 20 African nations and has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, connects the economies of Africa with those of the rest of the globe.

Tony Elumelu has got to be the smoothest billionaire in Nigeria, each time he breaks the internet with his fashion sense, philanthropic acts and wisdom tweets.