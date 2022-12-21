The Nigerian Senate has approved the Business Facilitation Bill (Miscellaneous Bill) also known as the Omnibus Bill.

This follows an earlier passage of the bill by the House of Representatives.

A statement seen by Nairametrics quoted Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, to have noted that the bill will soon be transmitted to the President for his assent.

Essence of the bill: Dr Jumoke explained that the bill is an intervention by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to consolidate and amend legislative provisions towards deepening PEBEC reforms and removing bottlenecks for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

In case you missed it: Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) earlier approved the $750 million world Bank-backed State Action on Business Enabling Reform, SABER which was earlier okayed by the World Bank Board. It is believed that the SABER programme will incentivize and strengthen the implementation of business-enabling reforms across all states in Nigeria.

