The Central Criminal Court, London, also known as Old Bailey, has once again denied bail to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is undergoing trial for alleged organ trafficking.

The court in a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday gave its verdict denying the bail on grounds that he was a flight risk and would flee the country.

Lawyer argues that Ekweremadu will not escape

In the bail application, Ekweremadu’s lawyer had argued that the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and the Attorney-General of the Federal had written to the court that Ekweremadu was not a flight risk.

The defence counsel also argued that a guarantee to produce him should he pose a flight risk was given and that the Nigeria High Commission in the UK had equally given the option of tagging Ekweremadu electronically to monitor his movement.

As regards attestation of Ekweremadu’s character by respected Nigerians and organisations, his lawyer also argued that the lawmaker had proven to be a caring and responsible father and could not escape from London, abandoning his wife and sick daughter.

The defence further told the court that they had sureties and securities of nearly half a million pounds sterling from 11 people to secure Ekweremadu’s release on bail.

Stating that Ekweremadu was a highly regarded, well-known public figure, his defense also referred to Ekweremadu’s involvement in some global humanitarian courses.

Court refuses bail

Countering the position of the defence counsel, the prosecution insisted that Ekweremadu was a flight risk contending that as a holder of international passports from two other countries, the lawmaker could escape to any of the other countries asides from Nigeria.

The prosecution also cited the 18th July 2022 letter by the EFCC signed on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abdulraheed Bawa, by the Assistant Director Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkoi, and referred to the assets forfeiture proceedings against Ekweremadu in the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the ruling, the Judge who refused the bail application said, “I am entirely satisfied there remains a flight risk,” noting that bail would not make much difference “as the trial is just over a month away.”

In case you missed it

Recall that on June 23, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, were arrested in the United Kingdom for an alleged organ harvesting offence.

However, Ekweremadu’s wife was on July 28, granted bail by the court.

Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had earlier claimed that the EFCC truncated the bail application of the former Deputy Senate President in July.

Amongst other things, Awomolu also accused the EFCC of dishonestly obtaining an interim assets forfeiture order against the lawmaker by withholding vital information from Justice Inyang Ekpo.

However, the EFCC dismissed the allegations through its lawyer, Mr Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), saying it was a mere coincidence.

The trial of the Ekweremadus will now begin on 31st January 2023.