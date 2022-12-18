The Nigerian exchange closed positive as the bulls ruled over the bears during the trading week that ended on 16th December 2022.

The NGX ASI and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.89% to close the week at 49,316.29 and N26.861 trillion respectively as of Friday, December 16, 2022.

Also, all other indices finished higher except for NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Growth, and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which depreciated by 0.20%, 0.52%, and 0.44% respectively.

The top gainers for the week are highlighted below.

Learn Africa Plc: LEARNAFRCA closed its last trading day at N2.12 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to reflect a 28.5% appreciation.

It began the year with a share price of N1.17 and has since gained 81.2% on that price valuation.

The company is involved in the publishing, distributing, and marketing of high-quality educational, professional, reference, and general books

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: THOMASWY closed its last trading day at N0.57 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The amount depicts an N18.8% appreciation from the amount it closed the last of the trading week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.35 and has since gained 62.9% on that price valuation.

The company is into manufacturing and distribution of school exercise books, hardcover notebooks, and pads, drawing books, envelopes, etc

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: CORNERST closed its last trading day at N0.52 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 13.0% appreciation from Friday, the previous week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.46 and has since gained 13% on that price valuation

The insurance company offers general business that cuts across Special Risks and Life products which include Motor vehicles, Travel Insurance, Aviation, Marine, and Engineering.

Coronation Insurance Plc: The company which trades as WAPIC, closed the last trading day at N0.41 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a 10.8% increase from the previous week’s last trading day.

It began the year with a share price of N0.56 but has since lost 26.8% off that price valuation.

The insurance company operates through the general Business and Life Business segments. It engages in underwriting the various classes of insurance such as general accident, fire, motor, engineering, marine insurance aviation, oil and gas, and other special risks.

Smart Products Nigeria Plc: SMURFIT closed its last trading day of the week at N0.22 per share, a 10.0% increase week on week.

It began the year with a share price of N0.20 and has since gained 10% on that price valuation

Smart Products Nigeria Plc invests in, manages, and administers properties in Nigeria. The company caters to the real estate facility needs of businesses and organizations.

The top decliners for the week are highlighted as follows:

McNichols Plc: MCNICHOLS closed its last trading day at N0.54 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, reflecting an 11.48% decline in share price from last week’s closing price.

It began the year with a share price of N0.77 but has since lost 29.9% off that price valuation

McNichols Consolidated PLC processes food. The Company produces granulated sugar, cube sugar, icing sugar, baking sugar, chocolate powder, custard powders, and cornflakes.

Academy Press Plc: ACADEMY closed its last trading day of the week at N1.21 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The amount is a 9.70% decline from the previous week’s closing price of N1.34.

It began the year with a share price of N0.50 and has since gained 142% on that price valuation.

Academy Press Plc is an established printing company in Nigeria offering services for the printing of labels, calendars, company annual reports, books, magazines, and marketing material.

Prestige Assurance Plc: PRESTIGE closed its last trading day at N0.42 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The amount is an 8.70% decline from the N0.46 at the close of the previous week’s trading day.

Prestige began the year with a share price of N0.51 but has since lost 17.7% off that price valuation.

The insurance company engages in providing general insurance services and offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, industrial insurance, and liability insurance.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc: MULTIVERSE closed its last trading day at N3.98 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, an 8.51% drop in share price week on week.

The company began the year with a share price of N0.20 and has since gained 1,890% on that price valuation.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc is a Nigerian mining company engaged in the business of exploration, extraction, sale, and distribution of stones and other extractive solid minerals.

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc: MANSARD closed its last trading day at N1.83 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, an 8.04% fall in share price week on week.

AXA Mansard began the year with a share price of N2.32 but has since lost 21.1% off that price valuation.

AXA Mansard Insurance plc is an insurance and asset management services company registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria.