The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 52 basis points.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.28% to close at 48,988.04 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N73.26 billion to close at N26.682 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 14.7%. The stock market has advanced by 6,271.60 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed positive at the end of the trading session with BUACEMENT driving the change

Market breadth closed positive as REDSTAR led 16 gainers, and 12 Losers topped by GTCO at the end of today’s session.

News continues after this ad

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil and Gas indexes down by 0.85%, 0.53% and 0.15% respectively while NGX banking and Industrial indexes grew by 0.07% and 1.46% respectively.

Market Indices

News continues after this ad

NGX ASI: 48,988.04 points

Previous ASI: 48853.54points

% Day Change: 0.28%

% Y-t-D: 14.68%

Market Cap (N): 26,682 trillion

Volume: 88,039,186

Value (N): 1.67 billion

Deals: 2,832

NGX Top ASI gainers

REDSTAREX up +9.71% to close at N2.26

CHAMS up +9.52% to close at N0.23

SCOA up + 8.97% to close at N0.85

LEARNAFRCA up +8.84% to close at N 1.97

LASACO up +7.14% to close at N0.90

NGX Top ASI losers

PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

MULTIVERSE down – 8.51% to close at N3.98

LINKASSURE down – 6.98% to close at N0.40

ETERNA down – 5.75% to close at N6.07

DANGSUGAR down – 5.56% to close at N15.30

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 10,213,785

ZENITHBANK – 9,787,240

JAIZBANK – 7,910,769

Top 3 by Value

NESTLE – N240,794,208.70

GEREGU – N231,863,121.20

ZENITHBANK – N225,271,146.85