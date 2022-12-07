As part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century, 12 lucky shoppers on Konga will be hosted to an all-expenses paid weekend mentorship programme with Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh.

The free mentorship programme is an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group.

To qualify for selection, shoppers are expected to have made purchases on the Konga platform – www.konga.com between December 1st, 2022 through January 31st, 2023, with the names of winners to be announced every Monday starting from January 2nd, 2023 and final list of winners to be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6th, 2023. Also, details released by Konga Kares indicate that beneficiaries will be selected randomly, although shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases on Konga stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme. Two shoppers will be selected from each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zone to ensure equitable distribution of participants, while also assuring that no region is left out from the high-impact sessions.

Lucky beneficiaries will enjoy an all-expense paid weekend retreat with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon. The major theme of the programme will be – The New Mega Wealth. In addition to an opportunity to spend time engaging Mr. Ekeh on his entrepreneurial journey, the 12 selected shoppers will also be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh.

Konga Kares recently signed a five-year partnership with Mr. Ekeh to run the mentorship programme every November to January, with higher incentives for selected participants each year. Meanwhile, selected shoppers also stand a chance to receive a gift at the end of the mentorship programme, courtesy of the Zinox boss.

‘‘Wealth is a right in the 21st Century. There is no reason to be poor if you have the right mentality and willing to work smart and upgrade your knowledge. Through this programme, we intend to support and raise more confident, certified billionaires that will create future wealth,’’ revealed Mr. Ekeh. ‘‘I will be engaging a total of 12 selected shoppers, two from each geo-political zone. If you are selected and above the age of 60, you can nominate another person.

‘‘Each shopper selected shall go home with a powerful gift. So, I advise interested participants to start shopping. The more you shop, the better your chances of being selected,’’ he concluded.

Participants for the all-expenses paid weekend mentorship programme will be selected based on orders placed on Konga between Thursday December 1st, 2022 and Tuesday, January 31st, 2023.

Few facts about Leo Stan Ekeh

Leo Stan Ekeh, Africa’s leading serial digital entrepreneur is founder and Chairman of over seven leading tech companies across multiple verticals in the ICT sector and with several successful businesses in four continents. He also holds the record of delivering the biggest tech project on the African continent.

Mr. Ekeh is a most distinguished African ICT personality with numerous awards and recognitions to his credit. He pioneered Desktop Publishing and Computer Graphics, the region’s first locally assembled and internationally certified computer brand, e-Commerce, Biometric revolution for elections, WiMax, ICT products & solutions distribution, amongst others in Africa. For his incisive entrepreneurship and as a pride to modern Nigeria, Mr. Ekeh has been honoured by two Nigerian Presidents with highly coveted National Awards; namely the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and ICON of HOPE Award in 2003 and 2001 respectively by President Olusegun Obasanjo. Also in November 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari honoured him with the National Productivity Merit Award (NPOM) for his sustained leadership in the area of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

A first-rate Indian trained economist and Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon with over 60 national and international awards, including four Doctorate degrees (Honorary) to his name, Mr. Ekeh has remained in the forefront of enthroning digital democracy, inspiring many budding entrepreneurs and promoting gender empowerment in Nigeria and beyond, while also touching many lives through the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation.