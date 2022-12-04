Presidential election hopeful, Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, finally released their 2023 Manifesto which is termed “Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria”.

The long-awaited manifesto is a 72-page document detailing plans for the Obi/Datti campaign as they seek to win the 2023 elections.

The manifesto includes seven priorities that Peter Obi will be focussing on if elected president of Nigeria come 2022.

See below

To secure Nigeria, end banditry and insurgency, and unite our dear nation, to manage our diversity such that no one is left behind. Shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization. Restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient

civil service. Leapfrog Nigeria into the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), through the application of scientific and technological innovations to create a digital economy. Build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road and air transportation, and pipeline network, through integrated public-private partnerships, and entrepreneurial public sector governance. Enhance the human capital of Nigerian youths for productivity and global competitiveness through investment in world-class scholarship and research, quality healthcare, and entrepreneurship education. Conduct an afro-centric diplomacy that protects the rights of Nigerian citizens abroad and advances the economic interests of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in a changing world.